Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $104.01 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $104.01 million and approximately $795,679.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $10.12 or 0.00030122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00922947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

RPL is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.