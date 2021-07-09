Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $608,111.04 and $302,733.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00118214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00162951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,693.95 or 0.99811569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00936220 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

