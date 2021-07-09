Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 10.24 ($0.13). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,254,602 shares changing hands.

RKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £43.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.49.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

