ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RKWBF. Societe Generale cut ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$492.00 during trading hours on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $285.00 and a 1 year high of $501.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.82.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.