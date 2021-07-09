Rotten (ROT) Market Capitalization Tops $317,185.13

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $317,185.13 and approximately $417.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 93,517,776 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

