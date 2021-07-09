Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.