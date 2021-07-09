Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 948.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.63. 39,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,185 shares of company stock worth $27,107,802. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.