Royale Finance Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $736,816.95 and $920,911.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00116925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00162714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.01 or 0.99781542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00935539 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

