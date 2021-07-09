RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $67.04 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $33,318.52 or 0.99592168 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $67.04 million and approximately $28,157.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001971 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,012 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

