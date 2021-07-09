Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.65. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 1,358 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

