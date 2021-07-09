Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading 73% Higher Over Last Week

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded up 73% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $33.80 or 0.00103087 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $126,380.75 and $143,880.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00121262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00165315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.44 or 0.99933099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00953895 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.