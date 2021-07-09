Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1,163.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.