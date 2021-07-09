Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by 1060 Capital LLC

1060 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive accounts for 2.2% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

