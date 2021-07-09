Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $641,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in XPEL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

