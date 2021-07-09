Ryo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $6,164.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,353.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.06 or 0.06374409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01499754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00399742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00149911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.53 or 0.00634200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.00413199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00330240 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,009,461 coins and its circulating supply is 30,892,149 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

