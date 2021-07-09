SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00007892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $225,219.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00046241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,876.01 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00952305 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 665,787 coins and its circulating supply is 638,645 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.