Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $2.02 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

