SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $17.53 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

