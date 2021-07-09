Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $226.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

