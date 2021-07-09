Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

SAFRY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

