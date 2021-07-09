salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,019.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,954 shares of company stock worth $85,033,956. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.98. 91,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

