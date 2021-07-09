salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 4.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,531,000 after purchasing an additional 194,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 275,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 356,954 shares of company stock worth $85,033,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.00. 21,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,515. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.