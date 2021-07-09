Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Shares Down 3.7%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) shares dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 1,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17.

About Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

