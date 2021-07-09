Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $39.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Santander Consumer USA traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 25380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

