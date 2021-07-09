Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.38.

Shares of SAP stock traded down C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 136,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.48 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.40.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

