Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.38.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 136,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.48 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.40.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.