Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.44

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.44 and traded as high as C$19.97. Savaria shares last traded at C$19.66, with a volume of 75,977 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 38.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.44.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. Analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,928 shares of company stock worth $1,315,981.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

