Savix (SVX) Price Hits $4.54 on Major Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00013362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $295,180.62 and $211,825.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Savix has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00905375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00089597 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 65,065 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

