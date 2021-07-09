SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Stock Price Down 15.1%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) shares fell 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49.

SBM Offshore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

