Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 844,325.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,546 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

