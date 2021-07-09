Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Scholar Rock worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $29.01 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $998.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

