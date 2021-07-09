Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.42 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

