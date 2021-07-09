Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Trimmed by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,844. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

