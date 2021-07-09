Scotiabank Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$35.50

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

MLFNF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 2,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,663. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

