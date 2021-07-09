Scotiabank Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$35.50

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

MFI stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.38. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$23.20 and a 1 year high of C$30.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.