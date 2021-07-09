ScPrime Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $520.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,982,066 coins and its circulating supply is 36,298,455 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

