Scry.info Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.18 million and $54,297.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

