Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 2.17% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADER. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $970,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

