Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.67% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $580,000.

Pioneer Merger stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

