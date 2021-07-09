Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.49% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHAA. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,375,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,950,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,960,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

