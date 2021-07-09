Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 125,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $24,072,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $10,030,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $6,018,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

