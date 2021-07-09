Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 199,998 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.44% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THMA. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

THMA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

