Sculptor Capital LP Invests $1.98 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $297,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

