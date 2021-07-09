Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,826 shares of company stock worth $9,606,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MGNI stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

