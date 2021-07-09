Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.22% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.87 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

