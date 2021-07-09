Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.