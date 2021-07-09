Sculptor Capital LP Reduces Stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,227,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,060,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA opened at $9.94 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

