Sculptor Capital LP Sells 45,000 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.43% of Jiya Acquisition worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $507,041,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JYAC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

