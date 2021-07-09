Sculptor Capital LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of AKICU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

