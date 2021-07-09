Sculptor Capital LP Takes $1.31 Million Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVSAU. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $279,000.

OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

