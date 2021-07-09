SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,305 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.68% of SCVX worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SCVX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,289,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCVX opened at $9.90 on Friday. SCVX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

